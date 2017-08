Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Aug 21 (APP): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Base

Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 21-08-17

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.0664% PA 1.8164% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.2072% PA 1.9572% PA

For 12 months 1.4829% PA 2.3579% PA

For 2 Years 1.4829% PA 2.8579% PA

For 3 Years 1.4829% PA 3.1079% PA

For 4 years 1.4829% PA 3.3579% PA

For 5 years 1.4829% PA 3.4829% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-08-17

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0309% PA 0.7809% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1551% PA 0.9051% PA

For 12 Months 0.3449% PA 1.2199% PA

For 2 Years 0.3449% PA 1.7199% PA

For 3 Years 0.3449% PA 1.9699% PA

For 4 years 0.3449% PA 2.2199% PA

For 5 years 0.3449% PA 2.3449% PA

EURO VALUE 21-08-17

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1276% PA 0.8776% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0533% PA 0.8033% PA

For 12 Months -0.0453% PA 0.8297% PA

For 2 Years -0.0453% PA 1.3297% PA

For 3 Years -0.0453% PA 1.5797% PA

For 4 years -0.0453% PA 1.8297% PA

For 5 years -0.0453% PA 1.9547% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 21-08-17

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2156% PA 0.5344% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2466% PA 0.5034% PA

For 12 Months -0.1377% PA 0.7373% PA

For 2 Years -0.1377% PA 1.2373% PA

For 3 Years -0.1377% PA 1.4873% PA

For 4 Years -0.1377% PA 1.7373% PA

For 5 years -0.1377% PA 1.8623% PA