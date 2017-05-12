Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, May 12 (APP): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Base
Rate, here on Friday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES WITH FOR PAYMENT OF
VALUE DATE INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 12-05-17
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.9309% PA 1.6809% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.1921% PA 1.9421% PA
For 12 months 1.5376% PA 2.4126% PA
For 2 Years 1.5376% PA 2.9126% PA
For 3 Years 1.5376% PA 3.1626% PA
For 4 years 1.5376% PA 3.4126% PA
For 5 years 1.5376% PA 3.5376% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-05-17
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0646% PA 0.8146% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2137% PA 0.9637% PA
For 12 Months 0.4249% PA 1.2999% PA
For 2 Years 0.4249% PA 1.7999% PA
For 3 Years 0.4249% PA 2.0499% PA
For 4 years 0.4249% PA 2.2999% PA
For 5 years 0.4249% PA 2.4249% PA
EURO VALUE 12-05-17
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1186% PA 0.8686% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0236% PA 0.7736% PA
For 12 Months -0.1067% PA 0.7683% PA
For 2 Years -0.1067% PA 1.2683% PA
For 3 Years -0.1067% PA 1.5183% PA
For 4 years -0.1067% PA 1.7683% PA
For 5 years -0.1067% PA 1.8933% PA
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 12-05-17
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2485% PA 0.5015% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2214% PA 0.5286% PA
For 12 Months -0.1063% PA 0.7687% PA
For 2 Years -0.1063% PA 1.2687% PA
For 3 Years -0.1063% PA 1.5187% PA
For 4 Years -0.1063% PA 1.7687% PA
For 5 years -0.1063% PA 1.8937% PA