Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Base
Rate, here on Wednesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES WITH FOR PAYMENT OF
VALUE DATE INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 15-03-17
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.8812% PA 1.6312% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.1821% PA 1.9321% PA
For 12 months 1.5712% PA 2.4462% PA
For 2 Years 1.5712% PA 2.9462% PA
For 3 Years 1.5712% PA 3.1962% PA
For 4 years 1.5712% PA 3.4462% PA
For 5 years 1.5712% PA 3.5712% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15-03-17
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.0938% PA 0.8438% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2499% PA 0.9999% PA
For 12 Months 0.4684% PA 1.3434% PA
For 2 Years 0.4684% PA 1.8434% PA
For 3 Years 0.4684% PA 2.0934% PA
For 4 years 0.4684% PA 2.3434% PA
For 5 years 0.4684% PA 2.4684% PA
EURO VALUE 15-03-17
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1043% PA 0.8543% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0034% PA 0.7466% PA
For 12 Months -0.1367% PA 0.7383% PA
For 2 Years -0.1367% PA 1.2383% PA
For 3 Years -0.1367% PA 1.4883% PA
For 4 years -0.1367% PA 1.7383% PA
For 5 years -0.1367% PA 1.8633% PA
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 15-03-17
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2479% PA 0.5021% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2229% PA 0.5271% PA
For 12 Months -0.1217% PA 0.7533% PA
For 2 Years -0.1217% PA 1.2533% PA
For 3 Years -0.1217% PA 1.5033% PA
For 4 Years -0.1217% PA 1.7533% PA
For 5 years -0.1217% PA 1.8783% PA