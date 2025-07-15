Zohran Mamdani leads November general election poll for New York City mayor

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, Jul 14 (APP): The Democratic Party nominee, Zohran Mamdani, leads former governor Andrew Cuomo by 10 points in New York City’s general election for mayor, set for Nov 4, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams ranks lower than Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, according to a new independent poll.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old Muslim, leads with 35% of voters, followed by Cuomo at 25%, Sliwa at 14%, Adams at 11% and independent candidate Jim Walden at 1%. But 13% of voters also remain undecided, presenting a possible opportunity for campaigns to pick up additional votes.

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda. His father is academic Mahmood Mamdani and his mother is filmmaker Mira Nair. Mamdani’s family immigrated to South Africa when he was five years old and then to the United States when he was seven, settling in New York City

Polling firm Slingshot Strategies, which is unaffiliated with any candidate after working for Scott Stringer in the Democratic primary, spoke to 1,036 voters from July 2 to July 6. The results have a margin of error of 4.2 points.

The poll comes as Cuomo weighs whether to mount a serious campaign on his independent “Fight and Deliver” line — and while the former governor and the current mayor publicly bicker and call on the other one to drop out in order to best consolidate opposition to Mamdani.

Adams in particular is in a bad spot. His net approval rating is at -34, with 28 percent of respondents expressing a favourable view and 62 percent unfavourable. By comparison, Mamdani is at +4 and Cuomo is at -2.

Adams trails Mamdani among every single subset of voters except one: Republicans, where Adams picks up 26 percent to Mamdani’s 7 percent. Sliwa leads among Republicans however, with 43 percent, while Cuomo gets 16 percent.

Adams, who is Black, even trails both Mamdani and Cuomo among Black voters. Mamdani leads with 35 percent, followed by Cuomo at 32, Adams at 14 and Sliwa at 3.

“Let’s not forget: just weeks ago, Andrew Cuomo was ahead in multiple polls and then went on to lose the primary by double digits,” Adams’ campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro said in a statement. “Real New Yorkers” are “only now tuning in,” he added, “and voters will choose progress over extremism every time.”

Mamdani won the Democratic primary 56-44 over Cuomo in the final round of ranked choice voting. He’s been working to consolidate Democratic Party support for the general election in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 6-to-1 and unaffiliated voters 3-to-1.

Other polls conducted after the June 23 primary have found similar results for the general election. A pro-Adams poll from Gotham Polling & Analytics found Mamdani with 41 percent, followed by Cuomo at 26, Adams at 16 and Sliwa at 10 percent, the New York Post reported. And an American Pulse poll found Mamdani at 35 percent, Cuomo at 29, Sliwa at 16 and Adams at 14.

