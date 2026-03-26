ZGC Forum Becomes Platform for China-Pakistan Innovation Exchange

BEIJING, Mar 26 (APP): The Zhongguancun Forum 2026, scheduled from March 25 to 29, has emerged as a key platform for strengthening innovation exchange between China and Pakistan, with a growing number of Pakistani entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry representatives actively participating in this year’s event.

Muhammad Ammar, Secretary General (Pakistan side) of the China-Pakistan International Industrial Academic Integration Alliance, said that the forum is a meeting point “where tomorrow’s technologies meet today’s industries.” He highlighted the strong integration of cutting-edge research with practical applications, as witnessed firsthand at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center.

Ammar also emphasized that the forum’s focus on coordinated development in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region reflects China’s systematic approach to building robust innovation ecosystems.

For international participants, including those from Pakistan, this presents valuable opportunities to engage with one of the world’s most dynamic technology hubs.

The release of key reports, such as the “2025 Global Engineering Frontiers” and the “Open Science International Cooperation Action Plan,” provided strategic insights into future global innovation trends, CEN reported.

Abdul Rehman, co-founder of SmartSoil AI, said that he was honored to represent Pakistan and showcase his startup at the forum. He noted that engagement with global technology leaders is accelerating his company’s mission of transforming degraded land into productive farmland through advanced artificial intelligence and precision sensors.

He added that the insights and partnerships gained at the forum are vital to launching large-scale agricultural restoration projects and advancing broader food security goals.

Participants agreed that the forum underscores the importance of open collaboration, with China and Pakistan poised to deepen cooperation in science, technology, and industrial development.