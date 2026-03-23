Xi Jinping extends congratulations to President Zardari on Pakistan Day

BEIJING, Mar 23 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to President Asif Ali Zardari on the Pakistan Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In his message, Xi said for a long time, the government and people of Pakistan have steadfastly safeguarded national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national dignity, overcome various risks and challenges, and

advanced national development, making contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

As a close friend, China is sincerely pleased with Pakistan’s development achievements, Xi added.

He stressed that this year marks the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. He expressed hope that both sides will carry forward their traditional friendship, enhance strategic communication and alignment of development strategies, and move forward together on their respective paths to modernization.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations and stands ready to work with Zardari to accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era and bring greater benefits to both peoples.

Also on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.