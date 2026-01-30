Xi Jinping chairs CPC leadership meeting to review report on work of state institutions, secretariat of Party Central Committee

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 30 (APP): Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting reviewed a report from the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau on its hearing and discussion of work reports from the leading Party members groups of the top legislature, central government, top political advisory body, supreme court and supreme procuratorate, as well as the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting fully affirmed the work of these institutions in 2025 and approved their work plans for 2026.

In 2025, the five leading Party members groups resolutely upheld the authority and the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, played their roles well, and made contributions to the successful completion of the year’s main tasks and objectives and the successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan, according to the meeting.

It was noted at the meeting that the Secretariat had thoroughly implemented the decisions and plans of the Party Central Committee and had carried out extensive work to fulfill tasks assigned by the Party Central Committee, among other duties.

Noting that this year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the meeting called on the five leading Party members groups to keep their work aligned with the major strategic objectives for economic and social development under the 15th Five-Year Plan and strive to achieve a good start to the five-year plan.

The meeting also called on the Secretariat to fulfill the tasks assigned by the Party Central Committee with high quality.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.