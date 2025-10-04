Xi, Bangladeshi president exchange congratulations on 50 years of diplomatic ties

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Oct 4 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Saturday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said China and Bangladesh are traditional friends and close neighbors, with a long history of friendly exchanges.

Over the half century since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have developed relations on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, regardless of how international and regional situations evolve, Xi said.

Both sides have thus set a fine example of mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation between countries, he added.

In recent years, China and Bangladesh have seen their political mutual trust continuously consolidated, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and practical collaboration in various areas steadily expanded, and their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership further deepened, Xi said.

Xi stressed the great importance he has attached to growing China-Bangladesh relations and said he stands ready to work with President Shahabuddin to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote shared development to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and make a greater contribution to world peace and development.

Shahabuddin said over the past 50 years, Bangladesh and China have jointly forged a profound friendship based on mutual respect, mutual trust and enduring cooperation, which has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Bangladesh highly appreciates China’s important role in promoting regional peace, stability and shared prosperity, and China’s long-term and valuable support for Bangladesh’s sustainable development, he said, expressing confidence that cooperation between the two countries will yield even more fruitful results.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and the Bangladeshi interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus also exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties on Saturday.

Li said China highly values the development of China-Bangladesh relations and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to accelerate high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, collaboration across various sectors, and continuously advance the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Yunus said over the past 50 years, the friendship between the two peoples has grown stronger, bilateral relations have achieved steady growth and bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results, which is truly worth celebrating.

Bangladesh is committed to advancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Bangladesh and China to achieve continuous and greater results, he added.