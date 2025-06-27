World failing to protect civilians from mass atrocity crimes: UN chief

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 26 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world today is failing to protect civilians from mass atrocity crimes, calling for a renewed global commitment to the Responsibility to Protect – a principle adopted two decades ago that remains, in his words, “a moral imperative” and “an unfulfilled promise.”

Addressing the General Assembly, the UN chief said that the world is witnessing more armed conflicts than at any time since the end of the Second World War.

“Too often, early warnings go unheeded, and alleged evidence of crimes committed by States and non-State actors are met with denial, indifference, or repression,” he told Member States on Wednesday.

“Responses are often too little, too late, inconsistent, or undermined by double standards. Civilians are paying the highest price.”

The Secretary-General’s address marked two decades since the 2005 World Summit, where global leaders made an unprecedented commitment to protect populations from the atrocity crimes of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.

Known as the Responsibility to Protect, or R2P, the pledge affirmed that sovereignty carries not just rights, but responsibilities – foremost among them, the duty of every State to safeguard its own people.

When national authorities manifestly fail to do so, the international community has a duty to act – collectively, timely and decisively – in accordance with the UN Charter.

“Two decades on, the Responsibility to Protect remains both an urgent necessity, a moral imperative and an unfulfilled promise,” he said.

He cited worsening identity-based violence, deepening impunity, and the weaponization of new technologies as compounding threats to populations around the world.

The Secretary-General also presented his latest report on the Responsibility to Protect, reflecting on two decades of progress and persistent challenges. It draws on a global survey showing that the principle still enjoys broad support – not only among Member States, but also among communities affected by violence.

“Communities see it [R2P] as a ray of hope,” he said, “but they also call for effective implementation at all levels.”

Guterres emphasised that prevention must begin at home: with inclusive leadership, the protection of human rights and the rule of law. And it must be supported worldwide through multilateral cooperation and principled diplomacy.

“No society is immune from the risk of atrocity crimes,” he said.

“[Prevention] must be supported globally – through multilateral cooperation, principled diplomacy, and early and decisive action to effectively protect populations.”

The Responsibility to Protect was adopted by consensus at the 2005 World Summit – at the time, the largest-ever gathering of heads of state and government. The Summit also established the Peacebuilding Commission to support post-conflict recovery and the Human Rights Council to uphold human rights.

The R2P principle is built on three pillars: the State’s responsibility to protect its population; the international community’s role in assisting States in this effort; and the duty to take collective action when States manifestly fail to protect their people.

Since its adoption, R2P has helped shape international responses to atrocity crimes, guided UN operations, and informed preventive efforts through national, regional, and multilateral mechanisms.

Yet the gap between principle and practice remains a central concern – one the Secretary-General is urging the international community to close.

“Let us keep the promise,” Guterres said. “Let us move forward with resolve, unity, and the courage to act.”