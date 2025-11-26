With Pakistan backing, UNSC adopts resolution renewing permission to inspect vessels off Libya’s coast

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 26 (APP):The UN Security Council has decided to again extend its authorizations concerning the arms embargo on Libya for a further six months, with Pakistan underscoring “robust, sustained cooperation” with Libyan authorities in implementing the Council’s permissions related to vessel inspections.

The 15-nation Council did so by adopting resolution 2804 (2025) by a vote of 13 in favour, including Pakistan, to none against, with 2 abstentions (China, Russia).

Those authorizations — first given through resolution 2292 (2016) — allow member states, acting either nationally or through regional organizations, to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast that are reasonably believed to be in violation of the two-way arms embargo imposed on that country. The embargo itself was first imposed by resolution 1970 in 2011.

Before the vote, the representative of France — whose delegation submitted today’s text along with that of Greece — stressed that the arms embargo remains “indispensable” to attempts to prevent “sporadic clashes”, particularly in the region around Tripoli. He added that the embargo is “even more justified” in the context of relaunching the political process in Libya.

“Indeed, the reunification of all institutions indeed requires that forces present there renounce on the temptation for an armed escalation,” he emphasized.

Pointing out that the European Union’s Operation ‘IRINI’ is the only Council-mandated operation to inspect, on the high seas and along Libya’s coast, vessels suspected of violating the embargo, the French representative said that it acts in a “professional, impartial and effective” way and cooperates with Libya, neighbouring countries and other States.

After the adoption, Greece’s representative underlined the importance of maintaining the legal framework authorizing the inspection of vessels to ensure the effective monitoring and enforcement of the arms embargo.

In that context, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, reiterated the importance of “robust, sustained cooperation” with Libyan authorities and institutions in the implementation of Council authorizations related to vessel inspections.

While acknowledging Operation IRINI’s work, the Pakistani envoy ]said that today’s extension will provide an opportunity to “critically assess the continued practical effectiveness of the measures contained in the resolution”. This, he said, is needed because data from the last two relevant reports by the Secretary-General shows “no substantial results with respect to the seizure of prohibited items”.

“We are convinced that enhancing the capacity-building and training of the relevant Libyan departments will contribute to more effective implementation of the arms embargo, while simultaneously preparing them to progressively assume full responsibility for conducting such operations independently in the future,” Ambassador Jadoon said.

In conclusion, he renewed Pakistan’s “steadfast commitment to Libya’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity.”