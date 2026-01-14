WHO urges countries to raise taxes on sugary drinks and alcohol to save lives

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 14 (APP): Beverages like sugary drinks and alcohol are too accessible and cost too little in most of the world – helping fuel obesity, diabetes, cancer and injury, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Tuesday.

As such, WHO, a Geneva-based UN agency, is calling on governments to significantly increase taxes on sugary drinks and alcohol, as two new reports reveal that levies remain low across many regions.

“Health taxes have been shown to reduce consumption of these harmful products, helping to prevent disease and reduce the burden on health systems,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters virtually on Tuesday.

“At the same time, they generate an income stream that governments can use to invest in health, education and social protection.”

Among other findings, the report on sugar-sweetened beverage taxes shows that while at least 116 countries tax sugary drinks – including sodas or carbonated canned drinks – other high-sugar products, such as 100 per cent fruit juices, sweetened milk drinks, and ready-to-drink coffees and teas, escape taxation.

The report on the use of alcohol taxes shows that although 167 countries levy taxes on liquor, wine and beer, alcohol has become more affordable or remained unchanged in price in most countries since 2022, as taxes don’t get adjusted for inflation and income growth.

A cold and sweet pick-me-up from your local coffee shop on a hot day can have detrimental consequences, if consumed regularly.

The increased intake of sugary drinks is associated with:

— Increased risks of excess weight and obesity;

— Type 2 diabetes;

— Cardiovascular disease; and,

— Other adverse effects including dental caries and osteoporosis.

Similarly, the negative health impacts of alcohol include:

— Increasing risks for maternal and child health;

— Exposure to communicable and noncommunicable diseases;

— Damage to mental health; and,

— Increasing the likelihood of injury to yourself and others; and,

WHO said that increasing taxes on harmful beverages leads to fewer people consuming them.

To illustrate the success of this approach, WHO chief Tedros cited multiple examples including that of the UK, which introduced a tax on sugary drinks in 2018. This led to:

— Reduced sugar consumption;

— A £338 million revenue increase in 2024 alone; and,

— Lower obesity rates in girls aged 10 and 11, especially in deprived communities

In this regard, WHO is calling on governments to raise and redesign taxes as part of a new health initiative targeting tobacco use and excessive consumption of alcohol and sugary drinks.