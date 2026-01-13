US revokes 100,000 visas amid immigration crackdown: State Dept.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (APP): The Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas, including 8,000 student and 2,500 specialized visas,
in less than a year, Tommy Pigott, the State Department’s deputy spokesperson, said in a post on X on Monday.

“That includes revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence,” he said.

The number of visas revoked in 2025 is a record and more than double those revoked under President Joe Biden in 2024, according to a report from Fox News.

The extent of the revocations reflects the broad immigration crackdown initiated when Trump returned to the White House last year, deporting an unprecedented number of migrants including some who held valid visas. The administration has also adopted a stricter policy on granting visas, with tightened social media vetting and expanded screening.

