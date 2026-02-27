US First Lady Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council meeting in historic first

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 26 (APP): US first lady Melania Trump is set to preside over a UN Security Council session next month, marking a historic first as the United States assumes the 15-member Council’s rotating presidency, a UN spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The meeting, scheduled for March 2, will focus on “Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict,” bringing together Council members and international stakeholders.

In a statement, the first lady’s office said the session aims “to emphasize education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace,” adding that “Mrs. Trump’s leadership will mark the first time a sitting US First Lady presides over the Security Council as members consider education, technology, peace, and security.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz told Fox News Digital that it is “fitting that the first lady, a passionate and tireless advocate for children, will preside over the first day of America’s presidency of the Security Council.”

“Her message of helping the helpless through education and technology fits exactly with our mission at the U.N., to achieve meaningful and lasting peace,” Waltz said. “As a green beret and now diplomat, I have seen firsthand that peace prevails where children are taught and not terrorized.”