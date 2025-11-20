US Congressional report acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘military succes’s over India in May conflict

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (APP): Pakistan had a “military success” over India in their four-day military clash in May, according to report submitted to the US Congress.

That acknowledgement came in the report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a bipartisan U.S. congressional commission that monitors and reports on the national security implications of the U.S.-China economic and trade relationship.

“Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry,” the report said, confirming what military experts have been saying all along.

The report connected this success to China, noting that Pakistan’s gains “showcased Chinese weaponry”. Pakistan’s military, it added, leveraged Chinese intelligence.

“This clash was the first time China’s modern weapons systems, including the HQ-9 air defense system, PL-15 air-to-air missiles, and J-10 fighter aircraft were used in active combat, serving as a real-world field experiment,” th report said.

It said China expanded its military cooperation with Pakistan in 2025, “compounding its own security tensions with India”.

In November and December 2024, China and Pakistan held the three-week Warrior-VIII counter-terrorism drills, and in February this year, China’s navy participated in Pakistan’s multinational AMAN drills, the report noted, adding that these exercises highlighted “growing defence cooperation” between the two countries.”

“India’s commentators viewed the drills as losses in their relationship with China and as direct security threats to its territorial positions,” the report said.

The report also states that as Pakistan’s largest defence supplier, China provided approximately 82 per cent of the country’s arms imports from 2019 to 2023.