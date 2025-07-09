‘Uphold lessons of Srebrenica … protect human dignity’, UN chief tells member states

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 08 (APP): Survivors of the Srebrenica genocide joined top UN officials in marking 30 years since thousands of Bosnian Muslims were systematically killed in the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II.

They affirmed the need to counter denial, support survivors and promote lasting peace at the event which took place at the UN General Assembly hall on Tuesday.

“I have survived a genocide,” said Munira Subasic, whose youngest son – her favourite – and 21 other family members were murdered in the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

“And the world and Europe was just watching in silence.”

Now president of the Mothers of Srebrenica and Zepa, Ms. Subasic spoke at a special commemoration, urging global leaders not to forget the past and to deliver justice for the victims and survivors.

“When you kill a mother’s child, you have killed a part of her,” Ms. Subasic said.

The 1995 genocide, perpetrated by the Bosnian Serb army, led to the killing of at least 8,372 men and boys, the displacement of thousands and destruction of entire communities in Srebrenica – which had been designed a “safe area” by the UN Security Council.

A small and lightly armed unit of Dutch peacekeepers under the UN flag were unable to resist the large Bosnian Serb force, which overran the town of Srebrenica.

The massacre has been formally recognized as genocide by both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

Last year, the General Assembly designated 11 July as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration for the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.

Speaking on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chef de Cabinet Courtenay Rattray paid tribute to those who lost their lives and to the courage of their families.

“Today we remember and honour the victims. We pay tribute to the strength, dignity and resilience of the survivors,” he said.

Guterres, in his message, said the international community must continue to stand against hatred, division, and denial.

“Only by recognizing the suffering of all victims can we build mutual understanding, trust, and lasting peace,” he said.

“We must ensure the voices of Srebrenica survivors continue to be heard – countering denial, distortion and revisionism.”

UN officials expressed concern over ongoing efforts to deny the genocide and glorify those convicted of war crimes. They warned that such narratives can fuel division and hinder reconciliation.

“Education remains our strongest defence against the erosion of memory,” said Philemon Yang, President of the General

Assembly. “We must not only remember history, but learn from it so that tragedies like Srebrenica are never repeated.”

Learning from the past is especially important today – the Secretary-General noted that the same “dangerous currents” which led to the genocide in Srebrenica are present again in the world today.

“After Srebrenica, the world said – once again – ‘Never Again.’ Yet, hate speech is on the rise again, fuelling discrimination, extremism and violence,” Guterres said.

Mirela Osmanovic, a young professional at the Srebrenica Memorial Center, was born after the genocide but lives with its impact. Two of her brothers were killed. Some of their remains were found, but parts of their bodies are still missing. Their absence, she said, weighs on her family daily.

“My parents forbade themselves any joy while their sons, my brothers, lay somewhere in the ground, incomplete, scattered across mass graves – as if every smile would be betrayal, as if happiness might mean forgetting.”

The pain of this loss is always with her family even as the world promised that Srebrenica would never happen again.

“We were given words, resolutions, statements, solemn promises of ‘never again,’” she said. “And yet, 30 years later, we are still asking what does ‘never again’ mean?”

Ms. Osmanovic speaks frequently with young people around the world who ask what happens when violence ends.

“What happens when the headlines fade, when the graves are found and facts are clear? Does justice follow?”

Her answer is that justice does not follow often enough.

“Justice if it comes too late or only on paper cannot restore trust and peace without dignity is not peace at all.”

APP/ift