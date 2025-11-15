UNSC votes to adopt draft resolution extending 2014 sanctions regime against Yemen; Pakistan backs

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 15 (APP):: With Pakistan supporting, the UN Security Council renews its 2014 sanctions regime against strife-torn Yemen for another twelve months, until 14 November 2026.

The 15-member Council did so by adopting a United Kingdom-sponsored draft resolution with a vote of 13 in favour to none against. Two members — China and Russia — abstained.

The resolution also extends the mandate of the Panel of Experts supporting the 2014 Yemen Sanctions Committee until 15 December 2026.

The 2014 UN sanctions regime on Yemen was aimed at deterring and constraining activities that threatened the peace, security, and stability of the country,

particularly targeting individuals and entities obstructing the political transition process.

The sanctions were a response to a deepening political crisis that culminated in the Houthi movement’s takeover of the capital, Sana’a, which effectively

derailed the internationally-backed transition.

In an explanation of vote, Pakistani delegate Gul Qaiser Sarwani said he supported the resolution to reaffirm the importance Pakistan attached to the 2014 Committee.

“Ensuring accountability for individuals and entities that jeopardize Yemen’s stability, and security remains essential to laying the foundations for a durable and sustainable peace,” Sarwani, who is counsellor/political coordinator at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, told the Council.

At the same time, he said the Panel of Experts operates under the Committee direction to ensure that the Panel carries out its mandate in the letter and spirit of resolution 2014.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, Sarwani emphasized that these principles guide all international engagement on the Yemeni file.

“We further encourage all Yemeni parties to engage constructively and in good faith under UN auspices to bring an end to the conflict through an inclusive, negotiated political solution based on the agreed parameters,” he said, urging all parties to act with utmost restraint and avoid steps that could exacerbate tensions in the Red Sea region and beyond.

The Pakistani delegate strongly condemned the continued detention of United Nations personnel, humanitarian workers and diplomatic staff by Houthis and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

In conclusion , Sarwani reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the UN-led peace process and all efforts aimed at restoring peace, stability, and security in Yemen and alleviating the profound humanitarian suffering of its people.