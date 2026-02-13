UNSC members slam terrorist attack against Islamabad Imambargah, call for holding perpetrators accountable

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 13 (APP): UN Security Council members issued a press statement Friday condemning in the “strongest terms” last week’s terrorist attack against in Tarlai area of Islamabad, and called for bringing those responsible to justice.

At least 32 Pakistani nationals and 92 injured in the “heinous and cowardly” suicide bombing tor which ISIL (Da’esh) has claimed responsibility.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Pakistan, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” the statement said, highlighting that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the 15-member Council’s statement said. “They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in this regard.”

Reiterating that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed, the statement said, “They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.”