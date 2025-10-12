UNESCO adopts Pakistan’s proposal on countering disinformation

- Advertisement -

PARIS, Oct 12 (APP): UNESCO has adopted Pakistan’s proposal on countering disinformation, misinformation and hate speech to safeguard freedom of expression.

Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, presented the proposal at the 222nd Session of the UNESCO Executive Board currently being held in Paris.

Pakistan’s proposal received broad cross-regional backing from member states, underscoring a strong global commitment to protecting information integrity in the digital age. It reflects UNESCO’s centrality to promoting a safe, reliable, and inclusive information environment that upholds human rights, democratic values, and access to information for all.

The UNESCO Executive Board highlighted the new challenges to information integrity presented by emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), neurotechnology, and immersive digital environments. It also called on digital platforms to ensure transparency and accountability by detecting and labelling AI-generated or manipulated content and strengthening authentication measures.