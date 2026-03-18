UN Women commits to long-term stand with Afghan women amidst ‘most severe rights crisis’

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 18 (APP): UN Women, a world body’s organization for gender equality and empowerment of women, will continue delivering for Afghan women and girls despite sweeping restrictions and ongoing instability, a senior UN official has said.

“Despite the restrictions on women and girls and the current conflicts…no matter what, UN Women is staying and delivering in Afghanistan,” said Susan Ferguson, UN Women Special Representative in Afghanistan, told reporters in New York via video-link from Kabul.

The agency is operating in what it describes as the world’s most severe women’s rights crisis, where women are nearly four times less likely than men to access formal justice. Yet programmes remain active, reaching hundreds of thousands in need.

In 2025 alone, UN Women said it helped safeguard access to lifesaving services for more than 350,000 women and girls and supported nearly 200 women-led civil society organizations.

However, operations continue to face major constraints. In a country where services for women must be delivered by women, the agency is calling for the ban on Afghan female UN staff and contractors accessing UN premises to be lifted.

“We continue to find ways to operate,” Ms. Ferguson said, “and stand with those who need support the most.”

Ms. Ferguson emphasized the impact of Decree No. 12 issued by the Taliban earlier this year, which formally removes equality between men and women before the law and authorizes violence against women by allowing husbands to carry out punishments, including physical violence, in the home.

“We call on the de facto authorities to ensure that laws and policies protect the rights of women and girls in line with Afghanistan’s international human rights obligations”, the UN Women country representative said.

“When we start to accept this as normal, we stop believing it can change…change is still possible, but only if the world continues to stand with Afghan women.”

After an air strike in Kabul on Monday night reportedly killed hundreds of people, more than half of them women and children, Ms. Ferguson said “women and children are paying a heavy price for the continuing violence.”

At least 64,000 people have been affected by the military escalation with Pakistan, just over half of them women and girls, the UN said.

Initial assessments by the UN and partners show that women’s most urgent needs are shelter, healthcare and clean water, it was pointed out.

UN Women said it is also mobilizing resources to expand cash support for women-headed households, provide well-being kits and help them start small businesses.

Despite these initiatives, UN Women faces a 50 per cent funding gap for their work in Afghanistan in 2026 with nearly $500 million still needed.

Calling on the international community, Ms Ferguson said, “we urgently need more funding to meet these needs at this critical moment… If the current hostilities continue, needs will only grow.”