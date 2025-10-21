Tuesday, October 21, 2025
HomeForeign correspondentUN welcomes Pak-Afghan ceasefire, hopes it will hold
Foreign correspondent

UN welcomes Pak-Afghan ceasefire, hopes it will hold

1
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 21 (APP): The United Nations has welcomed the ceasefire announced by Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sunday, hoping the two countries would resolve their outstanding issues through diplomatic means.

“We hope that the ceasefire will hold and that all of the outstanding issues will be dealt diplomatically,” UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, after a week of fierce border fighting, the worst between the two neighbours since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The ceasefire “has been finalised”, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif posted on X on Sunday, saying both sides would meet again on October 25 in Istanbul to discuss “detailed matters”.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan