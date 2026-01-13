UN warns powerful storm worsens humanitarian crisis in Gaza

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 13 (APP): The humanitarian crisis across the Gaza Strip remains extremely serious, with harsh winter weather threatening to reverse recent gains in aid delivery, according to the United Nations.

Briefing correspondents at UN Headquarters in New York, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that ongoing rainstorms are damaging and destroying fragile shelters, leaving large numbers of displaced people exposed to the cold.

“To help address immense shelter needs, during the past week our partners delivered supplies to 28,000 families, including 1,600 tents, 16,000 tarpaulins and 27,000 blankets,” Dujarric said.

Despite these efforts, at least 1.1 million people still urgently need assistance as weather conditions continue to deteriorate.

A new storm on Friday once again battered makeshift tents, leaving thousands without protection. UN teams and partners are conducting assessments and supporting the most vulnerable, but aid workers stress that tents are only a temporary measure.

More durable solutions are urgently required, including tool kits, cement and heavy machinery to clear debris, alongside sustained funding to allow a transition from emergency relief to early recovery, Dujarric added.

Children remain among the hardest hit. Health partners reported that another infant has reportedly died from hypothermia, bringing the total number of reported deaths to four, all of them very young children, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Since the ceasefire and by the end of the year, humanitarian partners have distributed more than 310,000 winter clothing sets for children and over 112,000 pairs of shoes as part of winterisation efforts. They have also installed 150 specialised tents across Gaza to be used as child-friendly and safe spaces.

Meanwhile, nutrition partners screened more than 76,000 children last month, identifying around 4,900 cases of acute malnutrition, including more than 820 cases of severe acute malnutrition. This brings the total number of acute malnutrition cases identified in 2025 to nearly 95,000.

Education partners are continuing to expand their presence, with 18 additional temporary learning spaces opening last week for about 35,000 students. There are now 440 operational temporary learning spaces, accommodating around 268,000 children.

However, education supplies continue to be denied entry by the Israel authorities, who argue that education is not a critical activity during the first phase of the ceasefire.

“We do believe that it is a critical activity,” Dujarric said.

APP/ift