UN warns Gaza crisis could worsen without safe, unrestricted aid flow

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 17 (APP): Without an urgent and unrestricted flow of aid, Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis could deteriorate further, the UN has warned.

In his regular daily briefing, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted that ongoing delays, bottlenecks at holding points and interference in the loading process at crossing platforms are undermining efforts to collect and distribute supplies to those in need.

“The UN and its humanitarian partners must be enabled to deliver aid at scale, using community-based mechanisms to reach the most vulnerable,” he said.

Recent figures illustrate the scale of the challenge. Between May 27 and August 8, the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah treated more than 4,500 wounded patients – most reporting injuries sustained while attempting to reach food distribution sites.

Many were hurt in crowd crushes or subjected to theft or violence immediately after receiving critical food aid.

Of 12 aid missions requiring coordination with Israeli authorities on Thursday, five were facilitated without impediments. Four missions were cancelled by the organizers, and three others were impeded and only eventually fully accomplished – these included the collection of food aid from Zikim and Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossings.

The UN Spokesperson also highlighted an ongoing starvation crisis, with increasing numbers of deaths, particularly among children.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with rising cases of malnutrition and many facilities have reportedly run out of bedspace to treat patients, he said.

Energy shortages are compounding the crisis, Dujarric said, noting that cooking gas has been unavailable in Gaza’s markets for five months, while firewood has become increasingly unaffordable.

“More people are resorting to using waste and scrap wood as alternative fuel sources for cooking, which only makes worse health and protection risks, and causes environmental hazards,” he added.

He also stressed that civilians must be protected in the event of expanded military operations in Gaza City.

“Fleeing civilians must be protected and they must have their essential needs met, and they must be able to voluntarily return when the situation allows. And if they choose to stay, they should not be threatened or put at risk,” he said.

Dujarric also reiterated the UN’s long-standing call for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages held in the Strip.

APP/ift