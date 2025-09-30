UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people

Tuesday, September 30, 2025
UNITED NATIONS, Sep 30 (APP):The United Nations Tuesday condemned the suicide bombing which took place in a busy street in Quetta, killing at least 10 people.
“We condemn all acts of terrorism including what happened in Pakistan today,” UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
According to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, the suicide bomber was driving a pickup truck, and security forces killed four of the attackers.
