UN Security Council to meet on Iran as Russia, China & Pakistan push for a ceasefire

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 22 (APP): The U.N. Security Council is set to meet Sunday afternoon (Midnight Pakistan Time) to discuss U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.

Diplomats said the three countries have circulated the draft text, but whether it will be voted today remains to be seen.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by permanent members — the United States, France, Britain, Russia or China — to pass.

The Council meeting was sought in the wake of the US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities that President Donald Trump called “spectacular military success.”

“The U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear assemblies in the Iranian regime: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan,” President Trump said in a national address from the White House Saturday night. “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

Prior to his address, the president wrote on his Truth Social platform that a “full payload of BOMBS” was dropped on the “primary site” Fordo. The president also said all U.S. planes made it safely out of Iranian airspace.

And in second post, Trump wrote: “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

The president addressed the nation regarding the strikes late Saturday night, saying that “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated” and issuing a warning to Iran to strive for a peace deal in its war with Israel.

“There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said while flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. “Remember, there are many targets left.”

Meanwhile, Iran lashed out at the U.S. for crossing “a very big red line” with its risky gambit to launch strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites with missiles and the bunker-buster bombs.

“The warmongering and lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, adding that he would immediately fly to Moscow to coordinate positions with close ally Russia.

APP/ift