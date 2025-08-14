UN Security Council rejects creation of rival government in Sudan

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 13 (APP): The UN Security Council has rejected the Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) declaration last month of a rival administration in parts of Sudan it controls, warning the move threatens the country’s unity and risks worsening the brutal conflict between the militia and forces of the military government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Council members said the step posed “a direct threat to Sudan’s territorial integrity” and could fragment the country, fuel the fighting, and deepen an already dire humanitarian crisis.

They reaffirmed “unwavering” support for Sudan’s sovereignty, independence and unity, stressing that unilateral actions that undermine these principles jeopardise not only Sudan’s future but also peace and stability across the wider region.

The Council called on the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces to return to talks aimed at reaching a lasting ceasefire and creating the conditions for a political settlement involving all political and social groups.

The goal, they said, is a credible, inclusive transition to a civilian-led government that can lead the country towards democratic elections and deliver “a peaceful, stable and prosperous future” in line with the Sudanese people’s aspirations.

The statement recalled the Council’s resolution 2736 (2024), which demands the RSF lift its siege of El Fasher, halt the fighting, and de-escalate tensions in and around the North Darfur capital.

Famine and extreme food insecurity are at risk of spreading in the city, which has been under siege since April 2024, it said

Council members voiced alarm over reports of a renewed RSF offensive this week in El Fasher and urged the group to allow “unhindered humanitarian access” to the city.

The Council also expressed grave concern over reported attacks in Sudan’s Kordofan region in recent weeks, reportedly carried out by both sides, which have caused large numbers of civilian deaths. They also voiced deep concern about the impact of the conflict on humanitarian operations.

Council members pressed all parties to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in line with international law, to protect civilians, and to abide by their obligations under both resolution 2736 and the 2023 Jeddah Declaration.

They stressed that perpetrators of serious violations must be held to account.

The Council also urged all UN Member States to avoid any external interference that fuels conflict and instability, support efforts for durable peace, and comply with relevant international law and Council resolutions, including resolution 2750.

It reiterated its commitment to supporting the people of Sudan in their quest for peace, security, stability and prosperity.

The Council also voiced full support for the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, and his work with the warring sides and civil society to secure a sustainable settlement through dialogue.