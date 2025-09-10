UN secretary-general urges restraint to avoid further escalation of violence in Nepal

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 10 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a thorough investigation and restraint following deadly protests in Nepal that left 20 people dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

“I’m closely following the situation in Nepal & I’m deeply saddened by the loss of life,” the UN chief wrote on the US social media company X’s platform.

“I urge a thorough investigation, restraint to avoid further escalation of violence & dialogue towards forging a constructive path forward,” he said.

He called on the authorities to “comply with human rights law,” underscoring that protests “must take place in a peaceful manner, respecting life & property.”

The Prime Minister was reportedly evacuated by helicopter from his official residence and his resignation was announced shortly afterward.

Several ministers at both the federal and provincial level – as well as members of parliament – have also stepped down in protest at the handling of the demonstrations, deepening the political fallout.

The Nepalese army took control Tuesday night after two days of deadly protests.

President Ramchandra Paudel is preparing to start the process to form a new government after he accepted Oli’s resignation amid the deadly protests since Monday, which also left nearly 350 people injured.

Nepal has seen dramatic events since Monday after Oli banned social media, asking the multinational platforms to open offices in the landlocked Himalayan country.

The move triggered mass protests in the capital Kathmandu, with protesters storming public buildings and offices of political parties as well as entering the parliament building before setting it on fire.

The protesters also set fire to the residences of top leaders, including the President’s Office, as violent protests continued despite the government’s announcement to lift the social media ban.

Expressing deep concern over the deaths and rapid deterioration, UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that “violence is not the answer” and called on authorities and demonstrators alike to de-escalate the spiralling crisis.

In a statement from Geneva, Turk said he was “appalled by the escalating violence” and the “unnecessary and disproportionate use of force” against largely young demonstrators.

“Dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people. It is important that the voices of young people are heard,” he stressed, urging both security forces to show restraint and protesters to refrain from destructive acts.

While condemning the crackdown, he also voiced concern about violence by some demonstrators.

“I am disturbed by reports of public buildings, businesses and private residences being attacked and, in some instances, set ablaze. Equally, I am concerned by reports of physical attacks on senior government officials.”