UN panel adopts four Pakistani resolutions aimed at underpinning regional, world peace

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 09 (APP): A key committee of the UN General Assembly has adopted Pakistan’s four annual disarmament-related resolutions that are

aimed at underpinning regional as well as international peace and security, reflecting the country’s strong commitment to accomplish those objectives.

Two of these resolutions, adopted by the 193-nation Assembly’s First Committee (Disarmament and International Security), were unanimously adopted. The

resolutions are entitled: “Regional disarmament” and “Confidence-building measures in the regional and sub-regional contexts”.

The other two resolutions entitled “Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons” and “Conventional arms control at the regional and subregional levels” were adopted by an overwhelming majority of members.

The texts are expected to come up for endorsement by the General Assembly next month.

For decades, Pakistan has been trying to promote issues of nuclear disarmament, regional disarmament, conventional arms control, and Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs), a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN pointed out. The adoption of these resolutions reaffirms the importance the international community attaches to “negative security assurances” as well as embracing regional approaches to disarmament and arms control.

Diplomats at the UN expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s initiatives.