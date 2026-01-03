UN human rights chief warns Israel against death penalty bills targeting Palestinians

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 03 (APP): The UN’s top human rights official on Friday called on Israeli authorities to abandon plans for new legislation that would impose mandatory death sentences exclusively on Palestinians, warning the proposals violate international law and fundamental human rights standards.

In a statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said that the series of draft proposals before Israel’s Knesset raise grave concerns over discrimination, due process violations, and breaches of international human rights and humanitarian law.

“When it comes to the death penalty, the United Nations is very clear, and opposes it under all circumstances,” he said. “It is profoundly difficult to reconcile such punishment with human dignity and raises the unacceptable risk of executing innocent people.”

The proposals would lower the threshold for applying capital punishment and introduce mandatory death sentences that leave courts with no discretion, a move Turk said violates the right to life and is inconsistent with Israel’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

“The proposal also raises other human rights concerns, including on the basis that it is discriminatory given it will exclusively apply to Palestinians,” he added.

According to the UN rights chief, the language of the proposed legislation, as well as statements by Israeli politicians, indicate it is intended to apply only to Palestinians, who are often convicted following unfair trials.

The proposed changes would amend the military law governing the occupied West Bank, requiring military courts to impose mandatory death sentences for all convictions for intentional killing in the territory.

It would also amend Israel’s Penal Law to introduce the death penalty for the intentional killing of Israelis in an act of terror, it was pointed out.

This would have the effect of applying capital punishment retroactively to those convicted of killings related to the attacks on 7 October 2023, in which more than 1,200 Israeli citizens and those of other nations were killed and over 250 taken hostages by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, when they stormed communities near Gaza in southern Israel.

In the ensuing Israeli military offensive against Gaza, more than 70,000 Palestinians are reported to have been killed and many more injured.

The October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds, which has allowed scaling up of aid but medical services are insufficient and the peace plan remains stalled, according to the UN.