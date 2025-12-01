UN health agency recommends weight-loss medicines to treat obesity worldwide

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 01 (APP): The World Health Organization (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, has issued its first guideline on the use of a new class of weight-loss medicines, marking a significant shift in global health policy as obesity rates continue to rise.

The guidance focuses on GLP-1 therapies – medicines such as liraglutide, semaglutide and tirzepatide – and offers conditional recommendations on how they can be used safely as part of long-term treatment.

More than one billion people worldwide live with obesity, which was linked to 3.7 million deaths in 2024.

Without stronger action, the WHO warns the number of people affected could double by 2030, placing immense pressure on health systems and pushing global economic losses to an estimated $3 trillion a year.

As the world’s foremost public health authority, WHO’s statement is expected to influence national policies, insurance coverage and clinical practice, particularly as demand for effective weight-loss treatments continues to surge.

“Obesity is a major global health challenge,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a statement.

“Our new guidance recognises that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care. While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.”

WHO stressed that obesity is not simply the result of lifestyle choices, but a complex, chronic condition involving genetics, environment, biology and social circumstances.

It is a major driver of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers, and can worsen outcomes for infectious diseases as well. For many people, losing weight and keeping it off is extremely challenging without medical support.

GLP-1 therapies work by mimicking a natural hormone that helps regulate appetite, blood sugar and digestion.

For people with obesity, these medicines can lead to significant weight loss and health improvements.

WHO added them to its Essential Medicines List in 2025 for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups, and its new guidelines now recommend their long-term use for adults living with obesity, except during pregnancy.

The recommendation is conditional due to limited long-term safety data, uncertainty about maintaining weight loss once treatment stops, high costs, and significant concerns about unequal access across countries, the agency said.

WHO emphasized that weight-loss medicines must be used alongside other support.

The most effective treatment combines medication with healthier diets, increased physical activity, and long-term guidance from health professionals.

The organization highlights that obesity cannot be resolved by individuals alone and requires broad action from governments and industry to create healthier food environments and ensure early intervention for those at risk.

Demand for GLP-1 medicines already far exceeds supply, according to WHO. Even with increased production, WHO estimates fewer than 10 per cent of eligible people will have access by 2030.

It warns that without deliberate policies, these treatments may widen existing health inequalities. The organization urges governments to consider tools such as pooled procurement, fair pricing and voluntary licensing to expand access.

WHO also warns of rising circulation of falsified or substandard GLP-1 products fuelled by global shortages. It stresses the need for regulated supply chains, qualified prescriptions and strong oversight to protect patients.

The guidance was developed at the request of Member States and drew on scientific evidence, expert review and input from people living with obesity.

WHO said it plans to update the recommendations as new evidence emerges and will work with partners in 2026 to ensure that those with the most urgent needs are prioritized.