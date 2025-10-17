UN condemns Madagascar military takeover, urges return to constitutional order

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 17 (APP): The United Nations has condemned Madagascar’s military takeover, calling for the immediate restoration of constitutional order following last week’s ouster of President Andry Rajoelina.

“The Secretary-General condemns the unconstitutional change of government in Madagascar and calls for the return to constitutional order and the rule of law,” UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the UN stood ready to support national efforts “towards the attainment of that goal,” in collaboration with regional partners including the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Secretary-General also encouraged all Malagasy stakeholders, “including the youth,” to work together to address the underlying causes of instability in the country, which has experienced recurring political crises over the past two decades.

The statement came as media reports said an elite army unit known as CAPSAT seized power earlier this week, hours after parliament voted to impeach President Rajoelina.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who now controls the military, told reporters he would be sworn in as president on Friday and was open to dialogue with the AU, which has suspended Madagascar’s membership following the end of civilian rule.

The military authorities have reportedly promised elections within two years.

A three-time president, Rajoelina left the country between 11 and 12 October following the weeks-long “Gen-Z” protest.

Beyond the political turmoil, Madagascar continues to grapple with overlapping humanitarian emergencies.

Years of drought, cyclones and locust infestations have devastated crops, while a malaria outbreak has further strained the fragile health system.

Nearly 29,000 people are already facing emergency levels of hunger in the Grand Sud region – a figure projected to rise to 110,000 by early 2026.

Spokesperson Dujarric warned that funding cuts have further constrained UN relief operations, urging international partners to maintain support for the Malagasy people.