UN chief welcomes prospect of Pakistan hosting US-Iran peace talks

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 24 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday welcomed the possibility of Pakistan hosting talks between the United States and Iran for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Responding to a question about Pakistan potentially hosting the peace talks, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that “any country or any combinations of countries that can help to bring the U.S. and Iran together, to lead to an end of this conflict, is welcome.”

Asked whether the UN foresees any role in helping to end this conflict, Dujarric said, “The Secretary-General, as we said, is always available to the parties to assist as he is in any conflict. He remains engaged on the issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, as he has said.”

In Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan stood “ready and honoured” to host “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran.