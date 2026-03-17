UN chief warns of rising tide of ‘anti-Muslim bigotry & hate’; Pakistan calls Islamophobia ‘systematic’

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 16 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday of a “rising tide of anti-Muslim bigotry and hate” around the world, urging governments, technology companies and individuals to take stronger action to combat discrimination and protect human rights

As conflict and instability rage, “millions of Muslims around the world carry that pain with them,” the UN chief said, marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at a high-level meeting at UN Headquarters in New York.

The International Day to Combat Islamophobia was declared by the UN General Assembly on March 15, 2022, following a resolution introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In his message, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said Islamophobia is systemic, institutional and pervasive— stemming from the irrational and unfounded fear of Muslims and Islam due to ignorance, prejudice and misinformation.

“Manifestations of Islamophobia vary from violent attacks on Muslims, demolition of mosques and desecration of Holy Quran, to disparaging Muslims’ cultural and religious symbols like hijab”, he said, noting at some places, the state patronage to Islamophobes have resulted in disenfranchisement and economic marginalization of Muslims creating a threat of their complete ghettoization.

“In line with the longstanding principles of its foreign policy and aspirations of its people,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad said, “Pakistan has won accolades for its steadfast advocacy of combatting Islamophobia.

Pakistan piloted two historic United Nations General Assembly’s resolutions on Islamophobia and is now coordinating with like-minded countries and the United Nations to devise a structured pathway to identify, monitor and combat Islamophobic trends, discourses and incidents, it was pointed out.

Pakistan, he added, will continue its endeavours by calling for reposing trust in dialogue, interfaith harmony and education for combating Islamophobia and to reject the divisive and disruptive tendencies of discrimination, exclusivity, racism and intolerance.

In his message, the UN Secretary-General also called for recommitting to equality, human rights and dignity of every person, everywhere.

The UN chief encouraged countries to “work together” and eradicate a rising tide of anti-Muslim hate, calling for a rejection of “the narratives of fear and exclusion”.

The Secretary-General warned that for far too many Muslims living as minorities, their daily lives face being shaped by exclusion, institutional discrimination, socioeconomic marginalization, unwarranted surveillance and profiling.

As the world’s two billion Muslims approach the end of the holy month of Ramazan, Guterres called on governments to take responsibility and introduce measures that “safeguard equality, not entrench prejudice.”

Guterres warned against the “subtle biases” that rarely make headlines but nonetheless “shape lives, erode trust, and send a clear message about who is seen as belonging and who is not.”

These could be “opportunities quietly denied, assumptions left unchallenged, or questions weighted down by suspicion” and “are driven – and dangerously amplified – by anti-Muslim rhetoric, misinformation, and outright hate.”

In her remarks, General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said that those prejudices are now amplified in the digital age – with technologies supposed to increase connection, instead “accelerating the spread of misinformation and prejudice at an unprecedented speed.”

“The consequences are painfully real,” Gutteres said, with harassment, intimidation, vandalism, threat, and attacks on people and mosques, these acts are an “assault on the values that underpin peaceful, inclusive societies everywhere.”

“Standing up against Islamophobia is not only about defending one religious community. It is about defending our shared humanity,” Ms. Baerblock said.

“I encourage governments, international institutions, technology companies, and civil society to follow the example of the United Nations and play a proactive role in challenging harmful stereotypes while promoting accurate and responsible information,” she added.

Guterres also said that when discrimination is “echoed by those in positions of authority, prejudice becomes normalized.”

“When stereotypes are left unchallenged, they harden into policy. And when fear is allowed to guide decision-making, injustice follows.”

“Governments have a clear responsibility,” he added, urging them to take action and bring forward legislation and security measures that protect people and respect human rights, “not stigmatize entire communities.”

He also emphasized the responsibility of technology companies and said that “online spaces should bring people together, not drive them apart,” adding that “they must do far more to identify, prevent, and address hate speech and harassment.”