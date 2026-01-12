Monday, January 12, 2026
HomeForeign correspondentUN chief urges Iran to refrain from using 'disproportionate force' against protesters
Foreign correspondent

UN chief urges Iran to refrain from using ‘disproportionate force’ against protesters

3
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 12 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday called on Iranian authorities to exercise restraint and refrain from “unnecessary or disproportionate” use of force against protestors leading to dozens of deaths and injuries in multiple locations across Iran.

“The rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, as enshrined in international law, must be fully respected and protected,” he said in a statement issued by his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“All Iranians must be able to express their grievances peacefully and without fear,” he said.

The Secretary-General, he said,was “shocked” by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters.

“He further urges steps that enable access to information in the country, including restoring communications.,” the statement added.

APP/ift

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan