UN Chief slams deadly attack on Jewish holiday celebration in Sydney

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 15 (APP): United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the “heinous deadly attack” on Sunday against Jewish families gathered in Sydney, Australia, to celebrate Hanukkah, a religious festival of lights.

In a social media post, the UN chief said he was “horrified” by the incident.

“My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness,”Guterres wrote.

At least 15 people were killed when two gunmen opened fire on the Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney, which authorities have called a terrorist attack.

Two of the victims were police officers, according to media reports. One of the gunmen was killed and the other was taken into custody.

The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Australia, and with the Jewish community in the country and worldwide, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement issued Sunday evening.

He “unequivocally condemns antisemitism in all its forms and reiterates that attacks on religious communities and peaceful celebrations strike at the core values of tolerance, coexistence and human dignity,” it said.

The Secretary-General was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, where he addressed the opening of the 11th World Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

The Alliance was established 20 years ago to promote respect and understanding between cultures and religions.

In a post on social media, UNAOC High Representative Miguel A´ngel Moratinos said he was “appalled” at the attack and added his voice to the condemnation.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), a prominent Pakistani political group, also condemned the terrorist attack.

“Such acts of hatred and intimidation are morally reprehensible and absolutely unacceptable, regardless of geography or political context,” AAPAC said in a statement.

“Violence against civilians—especially those targeted for their faith—has no justification and must be confronted with zero tolerance.

“We call for swift accountability, justice, and the strongest possible response against those responsible. Silence or hesitation in the face of antisemitism and religious hatred only emboldens extremism,” APPAC added.

APP/ift