UN chief decries Israeli strikes on Qatar as ‘flagrant violation’ of its sovereignty

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 09 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Israel’s strikes on Qatar as a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Persian Gulf country.

“We are just learning about the Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages,” Guterres said during a news conference on the launch of his report on global military spending.

The UN chief condemned “this flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” and urged all sides to “work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying.”

On Tuesday, Israel launched an airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha, a move seen as a fresh blow to efforts for a Gaza ceasefire deal.