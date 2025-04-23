UN chief condemns ‘armed attack’ in Indian occupied Kashmir

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 23 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the armed attack in Indian occupied Kashmir that claimed at least 28 lives on Tuesday.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, responding to inquiries, emphasized the Secretary-General’s condemnation of the attack.

Media reports indicate that a gunman opened fire on a group of people near Pahalgam, leaving more than two dozen dead.

Guterres extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, said Dujarric, the spokesperson, underscoring “that attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances.”

On Wednesday, asked at the UN briefing whether the secretary-general was concerned that the attack could lead to more tensions in the region and potentially a cross-border conflict, Dujarric said, “We’re not going to predict or analyze what may happen. I think we’re just looking at that incident, that horrific terror attack in which more than 20 people were killed, which we strongly condemn.

“But I will leave it to analysts as to what if that would lead to a rise in tensions,” he added.