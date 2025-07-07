Two Pakistani movies win awards at SCO Film Festival in China

- Advertisement -

CHONGQING, Jul 7 (APP):Pakistani Film ‘Nayab’ and Deemak received prestigious ‘Jury Special Award’ and ‘Best Editing Award’ respectively at the colorful concluding ceremony of SCO Film Festival held at Chongqing, China.

Director of film Nayab, Umair Nasir Ali and celebrated actor Mohammad Usama while Director of Deemak Rafay Akbar Rashdi and actress Soniya Hussaiyn received their awards among thunderous applause.

Minister of State for Education, Wajiha Qamar, Executive Director General, Directorate of Electronic Media Publication, Samina Farzin and director, producer and actors of Pakistani films screened during festival were present.

Talking APP, Director of movie ‘Nayab’ Umair Nasir Ali said that during screening of his film, he was overwhelmed by the incredible response from the Chinese audience.

“The cinema was packed, and what truly moved me was how deeply they engaged with the film. They picked up on the layers, the emotional arcs, and asked thoughtful, relevant questions that showed how closely they had followed the story,” he added.

The audience especially connected with the character of Nayab—her journey, her quiet strength, and how she pushes forward despite the odds.

He said that one documentary filmmaker in the audience shared his admiration for the film’s narrative structure and treatment, which meant a lot. Many viewers said they were hoping to see more of Nayab’s final match against India—which, to me, shows how invested they had become in her story.

Umair Nasir Ali remarked that it was a powerful reminder of how stories rooted in our part of the world can resonate across cultures.

The screening of the Pakistani film Nayab took place at a big cinema during of SCO Film Festival in Yongchuan district of Chongqing.

The event attracted filmmakers of SCO member countries, media folks, a large number of Chinese people and members of the Pakistani delegation.

Everyone gathered not just to watch a movie, but to experience a slice of Pakistan’s evolving film scene.

Directed by Umair Nasir Ali, Nayab is a coming-of-age story of a young girl from Karachi who aspires to play for the national cricket team, challenging societal norms and family expectations along the way. The audience responded warmly. Some were visibly moved, discussing the movie.

The festival held from July 3-7 was organized by the China Film Administration and Chongqing’s municipal government to enhance people-to-people exchanges among SCO member countries. It featured 11 main activities, including screenings, forums, a film technology expo, and a gala concert. Awards were presented in ten categories, such as Best Film and Best Director.

In total, 27 films from SCO countries were submitted, with a carefully selected lineup being screened throughout the festival.