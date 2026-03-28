Türkiye boosts efforts to prepare for COP31 climate summit; Pakistan backs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Preparations are underway for Turkiya to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya from November 9-20, 2026, and a leaders’ summit in Istanbul, with Pakistan assuring full support in achieving a “balanced and ambitious” outcome.

Turkiya serves as the COP31 President overseeing logistics and the Action Agenda, while Australia leads negotiations, in a shared leadership model.

The summit in Antalya is expected to host over 100,000 participants, requiring extensive security, infrastructure, and carbon-neutral operations.

Turkish officials, led by Environment Minister Murat Kurum, emphasize an inclusive, “action-oriented” approach, with a strong agenda planned.

At a Briefing by the COP31 Presidency, Pakistani Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan contribute less than one percent of global emissions, yet it experiences some of the world’s most severe climate impacts — from the catastrophic 2022 floods to accelerating glacial melt threatening the water security of hundreds of millions.

“The urgency of COP31 is real and personal for us,” he said.

“For us,” he added, “a successful COP31 must take forward recent decisions on finance — particularly the operationalization of the New Collective Quantified Goal”.

COP 31 must also advance the Global Goal on Adaptation and ensure the fund for responding to Loss and Damage is adequately resourced, he said.

Expressing confidence in this Presidency, the Pakistani envoy said the combination of the experience of both Türkiye and Australia was a strong foundation for success”.

“We stand ready to support their efforts to facilitate convergence and achieve a balanced and ambitious outcome, with consensus as the basis.”