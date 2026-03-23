Trump says U.S. will postpone strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Mar 23 (APP): President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. military would postpone strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days following “productive” talks between Washington and Tehran.

In a Truth Social post written in all caps, Trump said the two countries had “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

Speaking to reporters later, Trump said Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two of his leading envoys, began talks Sunday that would continue today. Trump said a deal with Iran would prohibit nuclear weapons and involve regime change.

Iran responded by saying there had been no direct talks and Trump’s move was designed to lower energy prices and “buy time” for his military plans, according to media reports.