Trump repeats claims that he ended India-Pakistan conflict in State of Union address to Congress

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (APP)::US President Donald Trump, in his state of the Union Address Tuesday night,  reiterated his claim that he had ended eight wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict, in the first ten months of his second term in the White House.
In his more than 100-minute address to a joint session of the US Congress, he also said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had told him that 35 million people would have died without his intervention to halt fighting between India and Pakistan, referring to the military clashes in May 2025.
“In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars… including Pakistan and India, which would have been a nuclear war. Thirty-five million people, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would have died if it were not for my involvement,” Trump added.
Trump also listed several other conflicts that he claimed to have helped resolve, including Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Congo and Rwanda, and the war in Gaza, which he said was now proceeding “at a very low level”.
In other remarks, Trump said the US is restoring security at home and abroad.
“We’re proudly restoring safety for Americans at home and we are also restoring security for Americans abroad. Our country has never been stronger,” the president said
