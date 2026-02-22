Trump raises global tariffs to 15%, calls US Supreme Court ruling ‘ridiculous’

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (APP): United States President Donald Trump has increased global tariffs to 15%, one day after a US Supreme Court decision struck down his sweeping import taxes on foreign trading partners.

“Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” the president posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

He added that the White House will roll out the global taxes over the next several months to “continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again — GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Friday that the Trump administration was unjustified in issuing sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Following the high court’s ruling, the president announced a 10 percent tariff on goods imported to the U.S. from across the globe. His executive order cited Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows for tariffs up to 15 percent for a duration of 150 days to address “large and serious” trade deficits.

The new tariffs will take effect on Feb. 24, and the order excludes a wide range of goods, including agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, electronics and certain vital minerals and metals. Goods from Canada and Mexico are also excluded from these new tariff hikes due to a trade agreement between the three countries brokered in 2020 under the first Trump administration.

The updated import taxes have received flak from Republicans, with Congressman Don Bacon signaling on Friday that they likely will “be defeated” in Congress. Lawmakers under the 16th amendment have broad authority over federal taxes, including tariffs.

“It may not have a veto-proof majority, but it will have a majority that will go against that 10 percent global tariff, so I think the president is making a mistake here,” he told CNN in an interview.

APP/ift