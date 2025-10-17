Friday, October 17, 2025
Trump issues new stern warning to Hamas

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (APP): US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a new warning to Hamas amid accusations from Israel that the organization has already reneged on its ceasefire obligations.

In a message posted to Truth Social on Thursday, Trump wrote that if Hamas “continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

Trump did not elaborate.

The past few days have already tested the ceasefire agreement, which has ended the Israeli war in Gaza. Sporadic Israeli firing is still reported to be continuing.

Hamas, it is alleged, did not return all of the hostages within the originally mandated timeframe, leading Trump on Wednesday to say he would authorize Israeli forces to return to the streets of Gaza if Hamas did not release all of the hostages, living and deceased.

Hamas is also required to disarm and cede control of the territory as one of the key points in the ceasefire deal, it was pointed out in reports.

