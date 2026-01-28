Trump claims American-Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar staged her own attack in a US city

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (APP):US President Donald Trump has suggested that the hijab-wearing American Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, staged an incident during her town hall meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tuesday night when a man sprayed her with an unknown substance.

“I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud,” Trump told ABC News. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” he added, with evidence.

When asked if he had seen video of the incident, the president said, “I haven’t seen it. No, no. I hope I don’t have to bother.”

A livestream of the town hall showed the man standing and yelling at Ms. Omar, a Democrat, who was calling for US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment after two fatal shootings involving immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis. The suspect was tackled and arrested after spraying Ms. Omar.

Ms. Omar continued with the town hall after the incident, saying, “ (They) are not going to get away with it.”

She struck an even more defiant tone in remarks after the event.

“I’ve survived war and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation or whatever these people think they can throw at me, because I’m built that way,” the lawmaker said.

The Minnesota Democrat wrote later Tuesday on the social platform X: “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.”

“I don’t let bullies win,” she added. “Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

Trump has frequently launched xenophobic attacks on Ms. Omar, the lone Somali American in Congress. Hours before Tuesday’s incident, he criticized her again during remarks from Iowa.

“She comes from a country that’s a disaster,” the president told a crowd. “It’s considered, I think, the worst [country]. It’s not even a country.”