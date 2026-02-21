Trump accuses US Supreme Court justices of disloyalty for declaring his tariffs illegal

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (APP): US President Donald Trump denounced the Supreme Court justices that struck down his tariffs on Friday, including two justices he appointed, saying he was “ashamed of certain members of the court.”

“They’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution. It’s my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think. It’s a small movement,” Trump told reporters at a White House press briefing he held in the aftermath of the significant judgement.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate Justices Thomas Alito and [Brett] Kavanaugh for their strength and wisdom and love of our country, which is right now, very proud of those justices,” he said, referring to the dissenting justices. Trump also appointed Kavanaugh during his first term as president.

In a 6-3 ruling, the justices rejected Trump’s expanded use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in imposing tariffs on nearly every country. The 1970s law allows the president to “regulate” imports when necessary to respond to national emergencies that pose an “unusual and extraordinary” threat.

The case marked the first significant element of Trump’s wider policy agenda to be reviewed by the nation’s highest court.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Constitution clearly assigns the authority to levy taxes — including tariffs — to Congress. He emphasized that the nation’s founders did not grant any portion of that taxing power to the executive branch.

In dissent, Justice Kavanaugh defended the administration’s authority, arguing that regardless of the policy merits, the tariffs were lawful under constitutional text, historical practice and precedent.

The decision represents a pivotal moment in the legal battle over the scope of presidential power in trade policy and deals a blow to Trump’s efforts to reshape global commerce through aggressive tariff measures.

APP/ift