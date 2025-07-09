The 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations Opens in Qufu, Shandong

- Advertisement -

Qufu, Jul 9 (APP):The 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the International Confucian Association, and the People’s Government of Shandong Province, opened on Wednesday in Qufu, Shandong.

This year’s forum, themed “Our Diverse World, Our Shared Values—Civilizational Relationships and Global Modernization,” features dialogues on six key topics: the origins of civilizations and their future development, the global significance and contemporary value of Confucian culture, fostering mutual flourishing in the process of global modernization, the role of family and social development from a civilizational perspective, the development of artificial intelligence and the trajectory of human civilization, and Qilu culture in the context of world civilizations.

During the forum, seven parallel sessions will be held, including forums for overseas Chinese, Confucian dialogues, ancient civilizations dialogues between China and Egypt, world cultural heritage discussions, and traditional Chinese medicine culture exchanges. Over 560 guests from more than 70 countries across five continents are participating.

Launched in 2010, the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations has grown significantly over the past decade in scale, innovation, and influence. It has increasingly become an important window for the world to understand China and a bridge for fostering consensus among civilizations.