Surge in Pakistan’s exports to China: A testament to deepening economic integration

BEIJING, Feb 12 (APP): The remarkable surge in Pakistan’s exports to China in recent years is more than a mere trade boom; it stands as a clear testament to the ever-deepening economic integration between the two “Iron Brothers,” underpinned by mutual trust, complementary advantages, and the steady advancement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

These views were expressed by Prof Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s export growth to China spans key sectors, ranging from agricultural products such as rice—whose exports to China exceeded $62 million in 2025—to minerals including copper, which surpassed $1.14 billion in export value the same year, and salt, which saw a nearly 20% year-on-year increase.

This diversification not only reflects stronger market demand in China but also highlights improvements in Pakistan’s product quality standards and logistics efficiency, all supported by robust bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

At the heart of this sustained growth lies CPEC, which has evolved into a mature platform for enhancing connectivity and promoting industrial collaboration between the two nations. The corridor’s infrastructure projects have significantly reduced logistics costs, while policy incentives under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and targeted investment conferences have facilitated smoother trade flows and promoted technology transfer. In 2025, Pakistan’s exports to China reached $2.84 billion, a steady upward trend that mirrors the resilience of their economic ties amid lingering global economic headwinds.

Prof Cheng said that this export surge delivers mutual benefits to both countries: China gains access to high-quality, cost-competitive goods to meet its diverse market needs, while Pakistan expands its export base, boosts domestic employment, and strengthens its overall economic resilience. More importantly, it deepens their value-chain integration, moving the bilateral economic relationship beyond simple trade exchanges toward joint development and shared value creation.

As CPEC enters a new phase of development, the growing momentum of Pakistan’s exports to China will further bind their economies closer together, fostering shared prosperity for both peoples. This is not merely a win-win outcome for bilateral trade; it is a vivid reflection of a strategic partnership that continues to deliver tangible, far-reaching benefits to the people of both nations, he added.