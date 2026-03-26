Students scholarship program becomes platform for China-Pakistan innovation exchange

BEIJING, Mar 26 (APP): The Belt and Road Ambassador Scholarship Award Ceremony was held here on March 25, recognizing outstanding students from Pakistan and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and highlighting the importance of educational exchange in fostering people-to-people connectivity.

Speaking at the event, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, commended the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China for launching the scholarship program, noting that it provides students from BRI partner countries with valuable opportunities to pursue higher education, gain international exposure, and

develop critical skills.

Congratulating the award recipients, including students from both the countries, he noted that their achievements reflect the shared potential and aspirations of youth across the region. Five Pakistani students, Khalid Atia, Asad Muhammad, Qaisar Irfan, Jamil Muhammad Fawad, and Risalat Amina, were among those honored for their academic excellence, CEN reported.

The ceremony was jointly hosted by the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China, the Science and Technology Department of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, and Tsinghua University.