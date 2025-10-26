Sixty-five countries sign UN treaty to combat cybercrime globally

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 26 (APP): Sixty-five nations have signed a landmark United Nations treaty in Hanoi, Vietnam, aimed at tackling cybercrime — a move Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed as a historic step toward a safer digital world, according to the UN.

Adopted by the General Assembly in December 2024 after five years of negotiation, the Convention against Cybercrime establishes the first universal framework for investigating and prosecuting offences committed online — from ransomware and financial fraud to the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

“The UN Cybercrime Convention is a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen our collective defences against cybercrime,” said the UN chief at the signing ceremony on Saturday.

“It is a testament to the continued power of multilateralism to deliver solutions, and a vow that no country, regardless of development level, will be left defenceless against cybercrime.”

The signing ceremony was hosted by Vietnam in collaboration with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), bringing together senior officials, diplomats, and experts from across regions.

The new treaty criminalizes a range of cyber-dependent and cyber-enabled offences, facilitates the sharing of electronic evidence across borders, and establishes a 24/7 cooperation network among States.

It also marks the first international treaty to recognize the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images as an offence — a significant victory for victims of online abuse.

The treaty will enter into force 90 days after the 40th State deposits its ratification.

Guterres warned that while technology has brought “extraordinary progress,” it has also created new vulnerabilities.

“Every day, sophisticated scams defraud families, steal livelihoods, and drain billions from our economies,” he said. “In cyberspace, nobody is safe until everybody is safe. One vulnerability anywhere can expose people and institutions everywhere.”

The Secretary-General emphasized that the Convention represents “a victory for victims of online abuse” and “a clear pathway for investigators and prosecutors” to overcome barriers when crimes and evidence cross multiple borders.

By providing a global standard for electronic evidence, the treaty aims to enhance cooperation between law enforcement agencies while safeguarding privacy, dignity, and fundamental human rights.

The signing ceremony was part of Guterres’ official visit to Viet Nam, where he met President Luong Cu?ng, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and other senior officials.

At a joint press conference, Guterres highlighted Viet Nam’s vital role in the global digital supply chain.

“It is fitting that this signing takes place here — in a nation that has embraced technology, powered innovation, and become an essential part of the world’s digital supply chains,” he said, urging States to swiftly ratify and implement the treaty.

“Now we must turn signatures into action. The Convention must be ratified quickly, implemented fully, and supported with funding, training, and technology — especially for developing countries.”

The new convention is expected to reshape how countries tackle cybercrime amid rapidly rising digital threats. Global cybercrime costs are projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, according to industry experts.

For many governments, particularly in the Global South, the treaty offers an opportunity to access training, technical assistance, and real-time cooperation channels.

“Let us seize this moment,” Guterres said. “Let us build a cyberspace that respects everyone’s dignity and human rights — and ensure that the digital age delivers peace, security, and prosperity for all.”