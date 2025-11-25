Security Council must seize ‘moment of renewed hope’ in war-shattered Gaza: UN envoy

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 24 (APP): The ceasefire in Gaza is largely holding but recent violence by Israel and Palestinian groups put the truce at risk, the UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Ramiz Alakbarov, told the Security Council on Monday.

Alakbarov briefed on conditions in the battered enclave and the occupied West Bank, before touching on developments in Lebanon and Syria.

“Today we meet at a moment of renewed hope,” he said, speaking from Jerusalem.

“While progress on the ground is fragile and deep uncertainty persists, we must seize the opportunity before us to chart a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and the wider region.”

Last month, Israel and Hamas reached agreement on the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage release following a plan put forward by United States President Donald Trump.

However, recent Israeli airstrikes on populated areas have caused numerous casualties and destruction, while Palestinian attacks on Israeli soldiers have resulted in fatalities, according to the UN.

“This violence is jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire,” Alakbarov said, urging all parties “to exercise restraint and fulfill their commitments under the agreement.”

The Security Council “has also taken an important step in the consolidation of the ceasefire” with the adoption of resolution 2803 (2025), he added.

The text endorses the US plan and the deployment of a temporary international force for Gaza.

“While still facing unbearable living conditions and seemingly insurmountable destruction, the people in Gaza have experienced at least the first glimmers of respite from the near constant bombardment of the last two years,” he said.

At the same time, Israeli families have been reunited with relatives who were held hostage.

Others have received the remains of their loved ones, although the bodies of three hostages have yet to be returned.

Alakbarov reported that “the UN has redoubled efforts to mobilize and scale up humanitarian assistance” in Gaza, but efforts must be expanded.

He highlighted the grim situation on the ground, including more than 1.7 million people still displaced and almost 80 per cent of buildings damaged or destroyed.

The senior official visited the shattered enclave last week, where “the picture remains bleak,” stressing the “critical need to transition from emergency humanitarian assistance toward enabling communities to rebuild their lives and restore essential services.”

He said that “the damage in Gaza – physically, economically and socially – is catastrophic.” Therefore, the international community cannot only address immediate physical needs, but also psycho-social needs, social cohesion and justice issues.

“There must be a restoration of dignity and hope,” he said. “These efforts must be anchored in a clear political horizon for resolving the conflict, ending the unlawful occupation, and realizing the two-State solution.”

Meanwhile, in the West Bank “settlement expansion, the proliferation of outposts, violence, including settler violence, displacement, and evictions continue to escalate at alarming levels,” he reported.

Israeli military operations, particularly in the north, have resulted in deaths, destruction and continued displacement of thousands of Palestinians from refugee camps.

“Settler violence has reached emergency levels,” he said. “In October, during the olive-harvest season, the UN recorded the highest number of settler attacks on Palestinians since UN monitoring began — an average of eight per day.”

Turning to the wider region, he reiterated the UN Secretary-General’s call for parties in Lebanon to uphold their obligations to maintain the cessation of hostilities.

The agreement, reached between Israel and Lebanon in November 2024, followed more than a year of fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah groups in Lebanon, linked to the Gaza war.

The top official also echoed the Secretary-General’s call for an immediate cessation of all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Returning to Gaza, Alakbarov said that decisions made now will determine whether the ceasefire endures or unravels.

He underscored that the first phase of the deal must be fully implemented, and the parties must urgently reach agreement on the modalities to carry out the next stages.

“The challenges remain immense, but the cost of failure is unimaginable. We have the tools to lay the foundations for success, but the work ahead demands an unwavering commitment from everyone,” he said.

He said the UN “remains committed to seizing this critical opportunity to move from crisis management to conflict resolution,” and all efforts “must be guided by the imperative of establishing a genuine political process that will resolve the Israeli – Palestinian conflict once and for all.”