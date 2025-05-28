Secretary Religious Affairs inspects arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims during Mashair Days

- Advertisement -

By Raziq Ali Shah

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, May 28 (APP):Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Ata Ur Rehman, visited Mina and Arafat to inspect the overall arrangements made for Pakistani pilgrims during the Mashair Days.

The high-level visit aimed to ensure that all necessary facilities and services are in place to provide a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

The Secretary reviewed accommodation, sanitation facilities, food distribution plans, and healthcare arrangements to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards.

Detailed briefing was given to the Secretary by the officials of Saudi Company Al Rajhi about the facilities being provided to the intending pilgrims during Mashair days.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ata Ur Rehman emphasized the government’s commitment to providing the best possible facilities to pilgrims, adding that continuous monitoring and timely coordination with Saudi authorities remain top priorities.

The visit reflects the Ministry’s proactive approach to addressing logistical challenges and ensuring a dignified and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all Pakistani pilgrims.

Chief Coordinator Makkah, Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsood; Coordinator F&C Sajjad Haider Yaldaram, Coordinator Makkah Zulfiqar Khan and Director Makkah Azizullah Khan were also present on the occasion.